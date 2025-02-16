The revelation has sparked widespread discussion, with both parties addressing the situation on social media

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has responded after conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair publicly claimed to have given birth to his child five months ago. The revelation has sparked widespread discussion, with both parties addressing the situation on social media.

On Friday, 26-year-old St. Clair announced that she shares a child with Musk. Her representative, Brian Glicklich, confirmed the claim in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that they had been working privately on a co-parenting agreement. However, he blamed tabloid reporters for forcing the issue into the public eye before an agreement could be finalised.

St. Clair’s statement called on Musk to publicly acknowledge the child and finalise their agreement for the baby’s well-being. She also expressed frustration over his response.

Musk’s only comment so far has been a brief “Whoa” on X, reacting to a post that suggested St. Clair had spent years planning to have his child. St. Clair quickly fired back, accusing him of engaging with online speculation rather than responding to her privately.

Ashley St Clair plotted for HALF A DECADE to ensnare Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/lUsVXN0P5A February 15, 2025

"Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded," she wrote, urging him to address the matter directly.

She also explained that she had kept the news private to protect their child but decided to speak out due to increasing media pressure. Hours later, she thanked supporters and announced she was logging off X.

If St. Clair’s claim is true, this would be Musk’s 13th child. The Tesla CEO already has children with his first wife, Justine Wilson, musician Grimes, and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.