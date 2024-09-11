Twitter
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Rahul Gandhi's 'controversial' remarks in US

Elon Musk breaks NASA record, SpaceX reaches new altitude with...

US Presidential Election: Donald Trump reacts to Taylor Swift's support to Kamala Harris, says ‘Will pay the price...’

Vir Das becomes first Indian to host International Emmy Awards: 'Tremendously honoured and excited'

Microsoft buys 16.4-acre prime land in this Indian city, paid Rs 520 crore to...

Viral

Viral

Elon Musk breaks NASA record, SpaceX reaches new altitude with...

SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission set a new altitude record while conducting vital scientific research and testing technology for future space missions.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 11:51 PM IST

Elon Musk breaks NASA record, SpaceX reaches new altitude with...
Elon Musk breaks NASA's record
Elon Musk's SpaceX has set a new record in space exploration with its latest Polaris Dawn mission, aboard the Dragon spacecraft "Resilience." On September 10, 2024, the spacecraft reached an incredible altitude of 870 miles (1,400.7 kilometers) above Earth, breaking the record previously held by NASA's Gemini 11 mission from 1966, which reached 853 miles (1,373 kilometers).

This altitude is more than double the height NASA's space shuttle achieved when it deployed the Hubble Space Telescope in 1990. The Polaris Dawn mission's record-breaking height marks a significant achievement in human space exploration.

The crew of the mission includes four members: commander Jared Isaacman, pilot Scott Poteet, and mission specialists Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon. Both Gillis and Menon made history as the women who have traveled the farthest from Earth.

While breaking records, the primary goal of the mission is scientific. The crew is gathering important data about how the space environment, including radiation and micrometeorite exposure, affects both human health and spacecraft systems. This information is vital for future long-duration missions deeper into space.

As part of the mission, the spacecraft passed through portions of the Van Allen radiation belt to collect data, helping scientists understand the conditions future space missions may encounter.

The Polaris Dawn mission also tested SpaceX's advanced technology, such as modern touchscreens, under high-radiation conditions. After spending about 10 hours at the record altitude for data collection, the spacecraft returned to a safer orbit of 118 by 435 miles (190 by 700 kilometers).

Additionally, the crew plans to conduct a spacewalk, making it the first extravehicular activity by a commercial crew in space. In a tribute to NASA’s Gemini 11 mission, the Polaris Dawn crew carried a medallion resembling the Gemini 11 mission patch, connecting these two historic space missions.

 

