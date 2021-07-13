After Elon Musk books ticket on Richard Branson's spaceplane, netizens ask if Jeff Bezos did too

Formally kicking off space tourism with the first fully crewed test flight to space, British business magnate Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic hasn’t just won thousands of new admirers but also hundreds of prospective customers. One of them is fellow space billionaire Elon Musk. The SpaceX founder has reportedly made a $10,000 deposit with Virgin Galactic.

Richard Branson became the first billionaire to go to space on Sunday. He soared almost 50 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard his Virgin Galactic spaceplane, safely returning after spending 4 minutes of weightlessness in space.

Branson had already ensured that world’s richest man and space tourism rival Jeff Bezos will have to follow his lead when he achieves the same feat on July 20. Now with Musk buying a ticket with Branson’s company, netizens came out asking if Bezos had too.

Earlier one user had mentioned that Elon Musk should buy a ticket with Virgin Galactic just to troll Jeff Bezos.

Bezos is set to go to space aboard his own suborbital rocketship, Blue Origin’s New Shepard.

As per Virgin Galactic, at least two further test flights of the spaceplane are planned in the coming months before it begins regular commercial operation in 2022. It remains to be confirmed if Musk will be one of the test flights or will wait for his turn when Virgin opens space tourism to public in 2022.