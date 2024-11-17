Musk, now co-leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with Vivek Ramaswamy, hinted at groundbreaking advancements in global travel

After Donald Trump was re-elected as the US President, billionaire Elon Musk revealed plans to bring SpaceX’s ambitious “Earth-to-Earth” space travel project to life. Musk, now co-leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with Vivek Ramaswamy, hinted at groundbreaking advancements in global travel.

The project centres around SpaceX’s Starship rocket, described as the most powerful in the world. Proposed nearly a decade ago, this rocket aims to revolutionise intercontinental travel, offering speeds never seen before. According to reports, the Starship can carry up to 1,000 passengers per trip, travelling in orbit around Earth’s surface rather than venturing into deep space.

Travel times are projected to be astonishing: Los Angeles to Toronto in just 24 minutes, London to New York in 29 minutes, Delhi to San Francisco in 30 minutes, and New York to Shanghai in 39 minutes.

Social media has recently amplified excitement for the project. A user on X (formerly Twitter), @ajtourville, shared a promotional video speculating that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) could approve the initiative during Trump’s second term. Musk replied to the post, saying, “This is now possible,” fueling public anticipation.

If successful, Musk’s vision could reshape global connectivity, making cross-continent travel a matter of minutes. With the project gaining momentum, the dream of ultra-fast Earth-to-Earth travel might soon become a reality.