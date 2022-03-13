Elon Musk and Grimes have broken up 'again', pop musician reveals

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and musician Grimes secretly welcomed their second baby together in December via surrogacy. The second child, a girl, has been named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, but the parents will mostly be calling her Y.



Months after welcoming their second child via surrogacy, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and pop musician Claire Grimes have announced separation yet again. The news about the parents was announced by the Oblivion singer on her Twitter account.

Referring to a Vanity Fair cover story, Grimes wrote, “Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article, but he's my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now.”

Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique - peace out — (@Grimezsz) March 10, 2022

Following this, Grimes shared another tweet to explain ‘The Mission’. It read, “sustainable energy, making humanity a multiplanetary species and the preservation of consciousness”.

As per the Vanity Fair cover story, the 33-year-old pop musician and Musk had welcomed their second child named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk via a surrogate. Their daughter is nicknamed Y.

Before the birth of Y, the couple was parenting their son named and was welcomed via a surrogate. In May 2020, the couple had also welcomed a son named X Æ A-Xii.

Grimes and Musk started dating in 2018 and made their relationship official by appearing together at Met Gala in the same year.

If British publication - Page Six is to be believed, Grimes was seeing infamous government whistleblower Chelsea Manning after parting ways with the Tesla CEO.

Earlier, in 2021, Musk announced his semi-separation with Grimes after being together for three years.