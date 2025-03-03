Shivon Zilis described Seldon as 'built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold' and expressed her love for him. Musk responded with a heart emoji

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has welcomed his 14th child, a son named Seldon Lycurgus, with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. This is their fourth child together, following the births of twins Strider and Azure in 2021 and their daughter Arcadia in 2024.

Shivon Zilis announced the birth on March 1 through a post on X (formerly Twitter). She described Seldon as "built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold" and expressed her love for him. Musk responded with a heart emoji.

The news has also drawn attention to Zilis’s Punjabi heritage, particularly in India. Born in Ontario, Canada, Zilis has a Punjabi Indian mother and a Caucasian Canadian father. In a 2015 interview, she mentioned inheriting "big eyes from the Punjabi side" but otherwise identifying more with her Canadian roots.

Many social media users were surprised to learn that four of Musk’s children have Indian ancestry through their mother. The couple was recently seen with three of their children during Musk’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Zilis has a strong background in the tech industry. She graduated from Yale University in 2008 with degrees in economics and philosophy. She has worked at IBM, Bloomberg Beta, and Tesla before joining Neuralink, where she currently serves as director of operations and special projects.

Musk, known for his interest in artificial intelligence and space exploration, has frequently spoken about the importance of increasing the global birth rate. His growing family reflects his personal commitment to this belief.