Elephants save baby jumbo from drowning in pool, viral video makes internet emotional

screengrab

New Delhi: A child, whether human or animal, is the greatest treasure of their parents. If their children are in danger, parents will go to any length to save them. A video of elephants trying to save their drowning calf in a pool has gone viral on social media. The clip was posted on Twitter on Saturday by a user named Gabriele Corno, is from Seoul Zoo in South Korea. Take a look here:

In the Seoul zoo, two elephants rescued baby elephant drowned in the pool pic.twitter.com/hWS5QuwFgJ — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) February 11, 2023

In the now-viral video, a baby elephant and his mother can be seen drinking water from a pool when the calf falls into it. The mother elephant then panics and attempts to pull him out of the water. Another older elephant rushes to the baby elephant's aid.

The calf appeared to be drowning as it struggled to keep its trunk above the water. The two elephants are then seen rushing to the pool, holding onto him to keep him from drowning and assisting him in reaching the shallow end of the pool. Their quick thinking and selflessness saved the calf's life and demonstrated the elephants' compassion.

Since being shared, the video has received over 285,000 views and more than 17,000 likes. A flood of netizens retweeted the video to applaud the elephants' compassionate actions. "The most fascinating for me is the fact that they possess enough instinct to know 'you may die' (sense of depth), then to run, then to rescue," one user said. Another person commented on the elephant's reaction, writing, "Omg and the one elephant in the back pacing back and forth at the fence. Elephants are a force that we should recognise and stop using in circuses and zoo sideshows. Animals have the clearest sense of innocence and loyalty of any creature (human) on the planet."