Elephants reunite with caretaker after 14 months - WATCH heartwarming viral video here

Most of the viral content available on social media is funny or cute animal videos. Mostly, videos of pet dogs and cats showing their funny antics and adorable acts go viral on social media. Now, a video of a herd of elephants has gone viral on the internet that is bound to make you emotional.

Elephants are one of the most intelligent animals in the world and can experience and understand a wide array of emotions. A video showcasing the special bond between man and animals has now gone viral on social media, and netizens just can’t stop gushing over it.

A video of a herd of elephants reuniting with their caretaker in an emotional way has gone viral on the internet. The man in the video is the caretaker of the elephants and they are reuniting after a long period of 14 months in the clip.

Elephants reunite with their caretaker after 14 months..



Sound on pic.twitter.com/wSlnqyuTca — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) December 23, 2021

The video shows the herd of elephants walking towards a man, who is their caretaker, in shallow water. Upon approaching the man, the elephants start embracing him with their trunks, and their caretaker rewards them with affectionate pats.

The video has been shared on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden. The man in the video has been identified as Derek Thompson and the incident happened at the Elephant Nature Park in Thailand. The nature park often rescues abused and abandoned elephants with physical and emotional scars.

The video went viral on social media as netizens were bowled over by the sweet gesture of the elephants. The video has not garnered over 3.7 million views and thousands of likes and comments from adoring users.

One user commented, “Love is the universal emotion. When we finally learn how animals really feel and think, we will drop to our knees in shame on how we treated them.” Another user said, “God's most beautiful majestic creatures. I have loved elephants since I was a kid, and I tear up every time I see a video. They just shake me to my soul, they are my peace.”