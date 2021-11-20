Elephant uses trunk to climb fence and escape, leaves netizens amazed - WATCH viral video

Funny and adorable animal videos are a hit on the internet and why shouldn't they be? Who doesn't love a puppy, a cat, birds, pandas rolling in the snow, etc? These videos are also a kind of stress buster and the latest edition to the list is an elephant, trying to climb the fence to escape.

Now, Elephants are known as one of the most intelligent animals and they are quite sensitive too. In the video, the elephant can be seen outside a forest area and with the gates shut, it looks for an escape. Finding nothing, he tries to escape by climbing the fence and manages to do it without damaging the fence. The elephant was only able to do it by using his trunk as support.

The video was shared on the microblogging website, Twitter by Tamil Nadu’s Principal Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests, Supriya Sahu. The video was shot in Nagarahole, near Mysuru. The video was captioned, "Speechless."

Take a look at the video:

The video has gone viral since it was posted. Netizens were overjoyed to see the animal cross the fence on his own while many asked if there was a different path for the elephant to get out of the forest area.