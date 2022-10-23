Search icon
Elephant tries to board bus, viral video shows what happened next

Now a clip of a massive wild elephant charging at a tourist bus has gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Elephants are adorable animals, and videos of them frequently go viral on the internet. Sometimes sad and sometimes happy, there is no dearth of content on social media about these giant mammals. Now a clip of a massive wild elephant charging at a tourist bus has gone viral on social media. The clip is shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter. Take a look here:

The video began with a massive elephant charging at a crowded bus. On a highway, the tusker was seen targeting the vehicle with its trunk. Further in the clip, the bus, which was moving slowly, came to a complete stop as the jumbo charged at its gate. The animal appeared to be attempting to enter the vehicle. Fortunately, at the end of the video, the wild tusker was seen separating itself from the bus without injuring anyone.  "Diwali ki chuttiyan mein sabhi jald se jald ghar pahuchana chahatein hain (Everyone wants to reach home as soon as possible during the Diwali holidays)" Kabra captioned the clip.

The short segment has garnered over 133k views and tons of reactions. Netizens were concerned about the reason that caused the elephant to act so violently while many were surprised to see the elephant charging at the bus. A user wrote,"Bus drivers like these do not even understand the language of living beings. It is stopping the bus with its trunk and asking for something to eat. If some of the bus rides gave this creature something to eat, then this creature happily go away". Another said, "Peeche ek bus araha hay...woh khaali hay...kripiya usmein chade"

