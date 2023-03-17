Elephant scares away lioness by spraying water on wild cat, video goes crazy viral

screengrab

New Delhi: A lone lioness hunting an elephant is extremely improbable. Elephants are much bigger and stronger than lions, and it would take a team effort from a pride to bring down an adult elephant. Now a footage of an elephant scaring a lioness hiding behind a well has gone viral on social media. The video was shared on YouTube by a channel named Latest Sightings.

The video depicts a lioness lying down beside a well. Suddenly, she sees an elephant approaching the well to drink some water. She realized it was too late to flee and chose to hide and wait for the elephant to leave after quenching its thirst. However, the elephant sees the lioness and is startled, spraying water on her.

“An elephant comes to drink water near a resting lioness. When the lioness sees the elephant, it's too late to run, so she hides behind the well. All seems to go well, until the elephant notices her, gets a fright, and sprays her with water,” reads the video caption on YouTube.

The footage has gone viral since it was shared a few days ago. It has received over 3.2 million views to date, and the figure is only growing.

Here's how YouTube viewers reacted:

"I don't think I've ever seen a better example of just how expressive an elephant can be with its trunk," a YouTube user remarked. "The elephant's first walk with the swag was charming," said another. "I found it interesting that each animal was alone when they usually travel in groups," said a third.