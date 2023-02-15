Elephant rescued from pit using JCB machine, viral video wins hearts

screengrab

New Delhi: Several videos on the internet absolutely confirm the strong bond between elephants and humans. In many cases, human extend their helping hand to help the jumbos stuck in a difficult situation. One such video shared by Twitter user Gabriele Corno has won people’s hearts and it has already garnered 891,000 views.

A village in India Rescue Elephant Using Excavator…. And It Wave Back to Thanks pic.twitter.com/QQ9Mc6iREi — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) February 12, 2023

The elephant attempts to climb out of the pit at the start of the video. Despite numerous attempts, it is unable to escape. A JCB machine is then used to rescue the jumbo. The machine was used to support and push the elephant out of the pit.

With over 891k views, the video went viral. Netizens applauded the quick action and effort made to save the elephant.

Reactions from netizens:

"How sweet and touching!" I adore it... "I'm glad the cutie is out of the ditch and ran to tell his family that he beat a yellow metal monster," a Twitter user wrote. "Touching, revealing for the elephant to turn around and rub his kead on the forklift, seemingly in thanks. On many levels, this video is moving. "Thank you," said another. "Humans are capable of kindness. Unconditional love right here, people need to be more like this," a third user commented.