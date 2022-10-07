Search icon
Elephant plays football with girl in adorable viral video; Internet hearts it

The jumbo is having a gala time while playing football with a girl.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: If your day did not begin well, here's an adorable video of an elephant that will put a smile on your face. The jumbo is having a gala time while playing football with a girl, and you can tell that by watching the video. We are sure that jumbo’s infectious enthusiasm is something that is bound to brighten up your Friday. The video is shared on Instagram by user named @elephant_igna.

The video starts off with a girl passing a football to the jumbo. A few moments later, the animal in return passes the ball to the girl. How cute! isn't it? The jumbo’s infectious enthusiasm is something that will surely gonna make you smile. "Luna who chess everything Tag your Friends and family who Love to see this" reads the video caption. 

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 100k views and the numbers are increasing. The post has also accumulated close to 5.8k likes. In the comment section, netizens have expressed their love for elephants. “Elephants are quite smart!” said a  user. “This is so precious,” posted another. “The cutest animal on the earth,” expressed a third. “wow it's so delightful,” wrote a fourth.

