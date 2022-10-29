Elephant pampers its tired mahout, viral video melts hearts online

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Animal videos are always a hit on the internet because they appeal to people of all ages. Whether it's their adorable antics or their free-spiritedness, these videos provide us with much-needed relief from the stresses of everyday life. One such video has been doing the rounds lately, and it depicts a beautiful bond between an elephant and its mahout. There's a chance the short segment will make you smile from ear to ear as well. The clip is shared on Instagram by handle named @kerala_elephants and it has over 1 million views.

In the now-viral video, an elephant can be seen pampering and comforting his tired mahout. The comfort on the man’s face and the elephant’s gestures make the clip a delight to watch. "The relationship and bond between an elephant and their mahout is unique and precious, when it is nurtured in the right way when the relationship is nurtured in an ethical way, it is a relationship of respect and love, that soon turns into a deep bond" reads the caption of the clip.

The video has been shared on October 8. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1 million views and the figures are only increasing. Netizens flooded the comments section with heart and love-struck emojis. “Awwwww so lovely I am jealous,” expressed an Instagram user. “Awww Elephants are giant babies!” posted another. “Can watch this whole day,” commented a third. “This made me cry so so beautiful!!,” wrote a fourth.