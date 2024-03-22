Elephant nearly tips over safari vehicle packed with tourists in viral video, internet is shocked

An elephant in South Africa was captured on video pushing a vehicle filled with tourists, causing a moment of panic before the car narrowly avoided disaster by backing away.

In a hair-raising encounter caught on camera, an elephant in South Africa was spotted pushing a vehicle filled with tourists using its head, nearly toppling the car. Fortunately, a potentially disastrous situation was averted as the vehicle managed to back away from the tusker just in time.

The video, shared by Instagram user Mike Holston, depicts the nerve-wracking moment as the massive elephant confronts the stationary vehicle on the roadside. The elephant charges towards the car, causing panic among the occupants as they shout in alarm. After a brief pause, the elephant resumes its attempt to push the vehicle with its head. Fortunately, the tourists escape unharmed as the vehicle retreats from the elephant's path.

Holston, in his Instagram post, not only shared the video but also sought recommendations for animal sanctuaries or orphanages in need of assistance for conservation efforts and educational initiatives on social media. Additionally, he expressed an interest in locating a giant African rock python.

Since being shared approximately 14 hours ago, the video has garnered significant attention, accumulating over 850,000 views and close to 32,000 likes. The post has sparked a range of reactions from Instagram users.

Some users marveled at the sheer strength of the elephant, with one commenting, "Bro, how strong are his tusks?" Others emphasized the importance of respecting wildlife and maintaining a safe distance, stating, "This is a sign to respect the animal's space."

Another user humorously likened the elephant's feat to weightlifting, quipping, "Dude doing deadlifts with a car full of humans." Meanwhile, some users stressed the need to leave wild animals undisturbed in their natural habitats, cautioning against encroaching on their space.

Despite the tense encounter, some users expressed a desire to witness such wildlife encounters firsthand, with one commenting, "This has never happened on any of my safaris. I need this!"