Elephant lifts toddler with its trunk, viral video delights internet

New Delhi: If cute elephant clips bring a smile to your face, you should definitely watch this. We all know that jumbos don't know man-made languages but they surely know the language of love and empathy. A heartwarming video showing an elephant lifting a toddler with its trunk in the most adorable manner is another reminder of this fact. The short segment was posted by a user named @cuty_boy_viransh on Instagram and it has over 2.5 million views.

Take a look here:

The clip opens to show the elephant lifting the toddler with its massive trunk. The comfort on the toddler's face and elephant's adorable gestures make the video a joy to watch. There is also a big chance that the short segment will leave you grinning from ear to ear too.

Without a doubt, the internet is absolutely in love with this video. Since being shared, the clip has garnered more than 2.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens took to the comment section and flooded it with heart and love-struck emojis. “Never seen such a cute video like this before,” expressed an Instagram user. “Awww this made me cry, so precious!” posted another. “This is so adorable,” commented a third. “omg it is so so touching,” wrote a fourth.

