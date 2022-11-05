Search icon
Elephant knocks tree down just to scratch its back, viral video amazes internet

Now in a video going viral, a wild elephant was seen wrecking an entire tree in order to scratch its itching back.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 08:59 AM IST

Image Credit: Reddit

New Delhi: Elephants are considered to be among the most intelligent creatures in the animal kingdom. Every now and then, we come across such clips which capture their intelligence perfectly. However, they can also be quite silly and destructive at times. Now in a video going viral, a wild elephant was seen wrecking an entire tree in order to scratch its itching back. The 17-second-long clip shared on Reddit is bringing smiles to people’s faces and in all possibility will leave you feeling happy too. Take a look here:

The viral video opens with an elephant standing next to what appears to be a savannah tree. Seconds later, the giant tusker knocks it down and rubs its itchy back against the fallen tree. The video was most likely taken by a tourist visiting a safari park.

The video was posted one day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 3024 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens took to the comment section and posted their various opinions while reacting to the video.

“Damn he blocks your path, then stands in your way and scratch his back, all the while maintaining eye contact,” posted a Reddit user. “He could easily move it out of the way for you, but how do you convince him to do so?” expressed another. “Omg Elephants, the class, the grace and your majestic ways!! Elephant my spirit animal,” shared a third. “At least when humans deforest it’s to make homes or food, this don just did it to satisfy an itch,” wrote a fourth.

