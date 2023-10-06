Elephant Gomti retires after 47 years of dedicated service at Corbett Tiger Reserve, watch

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Bigg Boss fame Kishwer Merchant drops 8 kgs in 5 months post pregnancy: See her inspiring transformation

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

Elephant Gomti retires after 47 years of dedicated service at Corbett Tiger Reserve, watch

In a touching ceremony at Uttarakhand's Corbett Tiger Reserve Park, Gomti, a 66-year-old elephant, bid farewell after 47 years of dedicated service.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

In a heartfelt farewell ceremony held at the Corbett Tiger Reserve Park (CTRP) in Uttarakhand, two beloved members of the team, a female elephant, and a German Shepherd, bid adieu to their years of dedicated service. The spotlight of the event was Gomti, an impressive 66-year-old elephant, who dedicated an astonishing 47 years of her life to CTRP, leaving behind an indelible legacy of commitment and courage.

The retirement ceremony, organized by senior officers and staff at the Aamdanda Gate, was a poignant affair filled with deep emotions and profound gratitude for Gomti's exceptional service to wildlife conservation. Gomti's retirement signifies the end of an era, but her influence will continue as she embarks on a new role – guiding and nurturing the next generation of camp elephants in CTRP.

Gomti's remarkable journey included forest patrolling, daring rescues, and a life-saving act of bravery, all of which have left an enduring mark on the conservation efforts in the region. Her story is a testament to the extraordinary dedication and resilience of these magnificent creatures.

IFS officer Dheeraj Pandey shared a video of the retirement ceremony on social media, captioning it with heartfelt words, "Today, we bid farewell to the remarkable #Gomti, a 66-year-old #matriarch who devoted 47 years to Corbett Tiger Reserve. Her legacy of forest patrolling, daring rescues, and a life-saving act of #bravery stand as a testament to her extraordinary service. As she retires from active duty, she will now guide and nurture the next generation of camp elephants in CTR. Thank you, Gomti, for your incredible legacy and for being the epitome of dedication and courage."

The video has garnered an outpouring of reactions, with people from all over expressing their admiration for Gomti's selfless service and her significant role in wildlife conservation.

One user fondly recalled their own experiences, stating, "I traveled to CTR in 1976 as a primary school Cambrian Hall student. Thereafter, at infrequent intervals until around five years ago. I remember Gomti. I sincerely hope the Mahout will embrace her retirement well. Stories of one of the two moving on are part of wildlife folklore."

Another user shared their emotional connection with the event, writing, "It was my honor to witness and be a part of the Retirement Ceremony of 'GOMTI.' I will remember and cherish this captivating and emotional moment forever."

A third user acknowledged the significance of the event, stating, "Farewell to elephant Gomati reflects the honor and respect that CTR management is showing towards animals. It is a great and unforgettable moment."

