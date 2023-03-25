Elephant family sleeps peacefully in the jungle, viral video is just so cute

screengrab

New Delhi: If you're having a bad day and need something to lift your spirits, we've got you covered. On social media, a clip of a sleeping elephant family has gone viral. Gabriele Corno has posted the footage to his Twitter account. . In the short yet fascinating clip the elephants can be seen huddled up together fast asleep in a forest. Cute, isn't it?

Wild elephant herd migrating in China all sleep together



Via The Sun pic.twitter.com/qoyBCilOqE — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) March 19, 2023

As seen in the video, the elephant family can be seen peacefully sleeping somewhere in the forest. It is so heartwarming to watch this clip. "Wild elephant herd migrating in China all sleep together" reads the video caption.

The video, at the time of writing this article, garnered over 386,000 views and has been retweeted frequently across Twitter as well. Netizens, in the comments section of Gabriele Corno's post, said that the video was super adorable.

"Pool party of gentle giants," one user commented. "It's a fantastic feeling," said another. "Stay safe, sweethearts," third user advised. "Whether they are slim or fat, these elephants promote the concept of community living, which we humans have begun to disregard," says another.