Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Elephant family sleeps peacefully in the jungle, viral video is just so cute

In the short yet fascinating clip the elephants can be seen huddled up together fast asleep in a forest. Cute, isn't it?

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 03:13 PM IST

Elephant family sleeps peacefully in the jungle, viral video is just so cute
screengrab

New Delhi: If you're having a bad day and need something to lift your spirits, we've got you covered. On social media, a clip of a sleeping elephant family has gone viral. Gabriele Corno has posted the footage to his Twitter account. . In the short yet fascinating clip the elephants can be seen huddled up together fast asleep in a forest. Cute, isn't it?

As seen in the video, the elephant family can be seen peacefully sleeping somewhere in the forest. It is so heartwarming to watch this clip. "Wild elephant herd migrating in China all sleep together" reads the video caption. 

The video, at the time of writing this article, garnered over 386,000 views and has been retweeted frequently across Twitter as well. Netizens, in the comments section of Gabriele Corno's post, said that the video was super adorable.

"Pool party of gentle giants," one user commented. "It's a fantastic feeling," said another. "Stay safe, sweethearts," third user advised. "Whether they are slim or fat, these elephants promote the concept of community living, which we humans have begun to disregard," says another.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
Discover surprising health benefits of Flax seeds: From heart health to cancer prevention and more
From Mayanti Langer to Karishma Kotak- A look at beautiful female anchors who have graced the IPL
Bigg Boss: Meet Priyanka Choudhary, Jaipur girl who worked in adult web series, her real name is...
XXX actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in her sexy videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023: Direct link, how to download, and other important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.