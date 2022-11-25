Elephant family baths together in waterhole, viral video will make you go aww

Screengrab

New Delhi: "Aww, that's so cute," you might think after watching this adorable clip of an elephant family taking bath in the newly constructed artificial waterhole. There is a possibility that the adorable clip will also leave you smiling. The 38-second clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan and has been viewed over 13,000 times within hours of being made available online.

A good morning from elephant country. Family enjoying an artificial waterhole created by us. pic.twitter.com/vmbOS1hDrd November 22, 2022

The video depicts a herd of elephants bathing and enjoying themselves in an artificial waterhole. There are both young and old elephants in the group. And, interestingly, the elephant family appears to be thoroughly enjoying themselves and having the time of their lives. "A good morning from elephant country. Family enjoying an artificial waterhole created by us." IFS officer Parveen Kaswan captioned the video.

The video has nearly 15,000 views since it was posted, and the number is growing. Netizens reacted to the video clip with heartfelt comments. The adorable video was without a doubt a big dose of serotonin for the netizens, and the cute jumbo has left the internet gushing hard. One user remarked, "Pool party of gentle giants." "It's an incredible feeling," said another.