Elephant creates chaos at toll plaza on Dehradun-Haridwar highway, hits vehicle before crossing road

The elephant was seen badly damaging a vehicle parked in the toll lane with its trunk, but the driver managed to escape safely by speeding away.

A huge wild elephant went on a rampage near a toll plaza on the Dehradun-Haridwar highway today and attacked vehicles waiting to pass through the busy route.

A video that went viral on social media showed the elephant creating havoc on the road as it tried to cross the road to the other side.

The elephant was seen badly damaging a vehicle parked in the toll lane with its trunk, but the driver managed to escape safely by speeding away.

According to officials, elephants are seen near the toll plaza almost every day, posing a security threat.

The incident has sparked anger and fear among the locals and many have demanded immediate action.

Earlier, a wild elephant was seen stopping several trucks in search of food on a busy road in Odisha's Sundargarh district. Drivers and tourists nearby must have been scared at first to see such a big animal so close.

But the elephant calmly walked up to a truck, picked up a bag from the driver's seat, sniffed it with its trunk and tried to eat something.

According to reports, the incident took place on the Sagargarh-Mandijoda road in the Koida Bankhand area of Sundargarh district. It is believed that the elephant broke away from its group and walked towards the road where several trucks carrying aluminium were moving.

When the drivers saw the elephant standing in the middle of the road, they stopped their vehicles and waited. The elephant, without any aggression, kept standing in front of them, as if looking for food.

Also read: Delhi restaurant issues notice allegedly after denying entry to couple in Indian attire: 'All types of outfits...'