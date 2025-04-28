According to reports, the process will involve converting solar energy into microwaves, which will then be transmitted wirelessly as energy beams to Earth, where specially designed antennas will receive and convert them back into electricity.

Japan is known for making remarkable strides in technology and its latest project to generate electricity has captured global attention. The country is now working on a groundbreaking initiative: harnessing solar power in Space and transmitting that energy back to Earth. This raises an obvious question: How can electricity be sent from space to Earth when physical wires aren’t possible? Read on to find out how.

According to reports, the process will involve converting solar energy into microwaves, which will then be transmitted wirelessly as energy beams to Earth, where specially designed antennas will receive and convert them back into electricity.

Although the concept may sound futuristic, Japan is ready to test it. The country is preparing to launch a 180-kilogram (400-pound) satellite equipped with a 2-square-meter (22-square-foot) solar panel into low Earth orbit as part of the OHISAMA project. 'Ohisama' means 'sun' in Japanese. The satellite will collect sunlight, charge its onboard batteries, and then convert the stored energy into microwaves for transmission to Earth.

Koichi Ijichi, an advisor at Japan Space Systems, shared that this small satellite will orbit at an altitude of about 400 kilometers (250 miles) and transmit roughly one kilowatt of the equivalent power needed to run a small household appliance for an hour. Due to the satellite’s high speed of about 28,000 km/h (17,400 mph), the receiving antennas on Earth will need to be spread out over several kilometers to efficiently capture the energy.

The OHISAMA mission is scheduled for launch in 2025, marking the world’s first full demonstration of space-based solar power transmission back to Earth. Previous experiments have already shown that wireless energy transmission is possible over short distances, and Japan plans to conduct further tests using aircraft before the satellite launch.

While this demonstration will only deliver enough power for small-scale use, it represents a critical step toward the future of clean, limitless energy. If successful, space-based solar power could provide a constant, weather-independent energy supply, helping to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and advance global efforts against climate change.