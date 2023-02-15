Search icon
Electricity bill of Rs 5 in Mumbai, fridge rent for Rs 14 per month: Bill from 1940 goes viral on Twitter

Leaving netizens shocked by the rates, an electricity bill from 1940 is going viral on social media, with the price of electricity just Rs 5 per month.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 05:28 PM IST

Viral electricity bill from 1940 (Photo - Twitter)

If you live in any of the metropolitan cities, you must often have had to empty your pockets to pay your electricity bill, especially during the summer months. It will leave you surprised that such was not the case years ago, when electricity bills were just Rs 5 per month!

Now, netizens have been left intrigued by an electricity bill going viral on social media, which is from the pre-Independence era. This electricity bill dates back to 1940, which shows that a customer was charged just Rs 5 for one month.

The electricity bill was from Bombay Electric Supply and Tramway CO. Ltd, a non-government company that was acquired by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after India was freed from British rule.

 

 

The electricity bill from 1940 recorded the payment of the consumer for Rs 5 in the month of October, highlighting that electricity amounting to Rs 3.10 was utilised by a consumer which when calculated with tax gave the final expense of Rs 5.2 for the monthly consumption. 

Not just this, but the Bombay agency also offered refrigerators for rent for the cost of just Rs 14 per month. The notice for the same was shared by a Twitter account, which said that the initiative was launched to encourage the uptake of electrical appliances in Mumbai.

People have often been stunned by the prices of food and commodities from decades ago, with a food bill from Haryana going viral months ago. The food bill showed that Dal Makhni and Boondi Raita were priced at Rs. 5, and Shahi Paneer at Rs. 8.

