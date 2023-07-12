Headlines

Elderly woman with pure devotion dances to Krishna's bhajan at temple, viral video wins internet

A heartwarming video has been making waves across social media platforms, capturing the attention of countless viewers. In this delightful clip, an elderly woman, dressed in a simple saree, dances with pure devotion to Lord Krishna's bhajan at a temple.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 01:09 PM IST

New Delhi: If you're having an odd day or feeling down, we have just the remedy to lift your spirits and bring a smile to your face. A heartwarming video has been making waves across social media platforms, capturing the attention of countless viewers. In this delightful clip, an elderly woman, dressed in a simple saree, dances with pure devotion to Lord Krishna's bhajan at a temple. The video, shared on Instagram, has garnered an impressive 297,000 likes and counting, captivating the hearts of internet users around the world. Prepare to be enchanted as you watch it:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@sweetujangir25)

The brief yet captivating video showcases the elderly woman gracefully swaying and dancing with utmost devotion to the melodious bhajan dedicated to Lord Krishna. Her pure expressions and heartfelt movements are truly mesmerizing and are guaranteed to captivate your attention. It's no wonder that the video has garnered such widespread admiration and has become an internet sensation.

Since its recent sharing on social media, the video has amassed an overwhelming response, receiving more than 297,000 likes and counting. Netizens flooded the comment section with an outpouring of love and appreciation, expressing their heartfelt reactions to the heartwarming scene. Comments such as "This is so heartwarming" and "OMG, I loved it! So adorable" filled the thread, accompanied by heart and love-struck emojis.

This video serves as a beautiful reminder of the power of devotion, music, and dance to uplift our spirits and connect with something greater than ourselves. The elderly woman's sincere and joyous expression of faith resonates deeply with viewers, reminding us of the beauty and joy that can be found in even the simplest of acts.

So, take a moment to watch this uplifting video and allow yourself to be swept away by the grace and devotion radiating from the dancing elderly woman. Let her pure expression of love and devotion to Lord Krishna inspire and fill your heart with joy.

