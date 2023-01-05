Woman's elegant dance to Govinda's 'Keh Do Na' sets the internet on fire, viral video

Screengrab

New Delhi: If you're looking for some upliftment to get you through the week, we've got the perfect clip for you. So, a clip of an Indian woman dancing to Govinda's Mujhe Kuchh Tumse Hai Kehna song from Hadh Kar Di Aapne movie has gone insanely viral online. What amused the internet users and attracted the attention of many is her carefree dance and adorable expressions. The woman in the clip is identified as Neeru Saini and the clip is shared on her official Instagram account. Take a look here:

In the now-viral video, a woman named Neeru danced her heart out to Govinda's iconic Mujhe Kuchh Tumse Hai Kehna song. She was passionately grooving to the catchy song, and her killer moves and on-point performance wowed netizens. You might want to get up and shake a leg with her after watching Neeru's dance performance. "Keh do na" reads the video caption.

After being shared online, the video garnered a whopping 2.3 million views. Netizens were simply mesmerized by Neeru’s performance and flooded the comments section with tons of their opinions.

Here’s what people have said about the video:

“Here teeangers r fed up with their lives thank god mam u r happy and enjoying ur life" commented a user with a love-struck emoji. “Soooo graceful,” shared another with a heart emoticon. “This is so so good,” posted a third. “Wow, Neeru ji , i am very impressed” expressed a fourth.