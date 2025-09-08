Elderly woman loses Rs 6 lakh in online scam by man claiming he was stuck in space

According to a report by CBS News, an 80-year-old woman living in Hokkaido, Japan, met a man on social media.

Cases of online fraud are increasing continuously. People fall for the words of fraudsters in the name of friendship or a relationship and get trapped in their net. One such incident happened in Japan, where an elderly woman was duped of lakhs of rupees by a man by telling her a false story of being stranded in space.

The man called himself an astronaut

According to a report by CBS News, an 80-year-old woman living in Hokkaido, Japan, met a man on social media. The man called himself an astronaut and said that he was in a spaceship at the moment. After some conversation, the man convinced the woman that her spaceship was under attack and he needed money to buy oxygen immediately.

Loss of Rs 6 lakh

The woman lived alone and gradually developed feelings for the man. The scammer took advantage of the opportunity and got her to transfer about Rs 6 lakh (5,000 pounds). As soon as he got the money, he ended all contact.

Police warning

After this incident, the local police have appealed to the people that if a person you meet online asks you for money, then immediately suspect and report to the police. According to Japan's National Police Agency, 3,326 romance scams were registered from January to November in 2024, which is double compared to last year.

Romance scams are increasing around the world

This incident is not the first. In February 2024, an Australian woman lost more than Rs 4.3 crore through online dating. First, a fraudster made an excuse of wallet theft, then another person asked the woman to put money in a bitcoin ATM. Eventually, she lost all her savings and became homeless.

