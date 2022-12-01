Search icon
Elderly woman in saree performs epic bhangra, video goes viral with over 9 million views

A video of an elderly woman grooving to Surjit Bindrakhia's Tera Yaar Bolda song from a wedding function has gone viral on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: What's cuter than watching someone's happy dance, especially if they're just having fun and not worried about who's watching? Similarly, a video of an elderly woman grooving to Surjit Bindrakhia's Tera Yaar Bolda song from a wedding function has gone viral on the internet.  It was shared on Instagram by a user named madeinheavenstudios and has a whopping 9 million views.  The elderly woman is literally setting the stage on fire and you should definitely check it out.

In the now-viral video, an elderly woman clad in saree can be seen enthusiastically grooving to Surjit Bindrakhia's Tera Yaar Bolda song. She even aced the hook step of the track. Her grace and enthusiasm will surely win your hearts and will force you to watch the clip on a loop, like us. "Age is just a number. & this beautiful lady proved it right." reads the video caption. 

The video has been posted on November 18. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 9.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video also garnered 609k likes. Netizens were simply bowled over by the elderly woman's performance and showered their love in the comments section.

“This video made my day, So cute. Perfect dance goals be like,,” expressed an Instagram user. “So adorable! This act definitely added more time and happiness in her life!” posted another. “Jitti bar dekh le is video ko utni bar Or dekhni ki icha hoti hai ,” commented a third. “This is just beautiful..age cannot define your happiness ..just don't care and dance like noone is watching you,” wrote a fourth.

