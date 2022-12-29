Elderly woman grooves to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan song, viral video wins hearts

Screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan's second song was released on Thursday and it has created a massive buzz on social media. The song, titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan, features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in stylish avatars. The song, performed by Arijit Singh, will make you want to get up, let your hair down, and dance.The song, which received over 50 million views in less than a week, has become an Instagram viral reel trend. Fans of SRK have been showing off their powerful dance moves to the hit song, and a video of an elderly lady grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan has gone viral on the internet. Her dance is so good that you might want to get up and dance along with her. And no, we're not joking. Take a look here:

Shared by Saj Khan on Instagram, the viral clip opens with the elderly lady grooving to the title track of Pathaan. Dressed in a salwar suit, the woman can be seen showing off her quirky moves which have caught the attention of social media. "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" reads the video caption.

This video was shared on December 27. Since then, it has been viewed by more than 400,000 people and the number is still increasing. Netizens were wowed by the elderly woman and shared their heartfelt reactions in the comments section.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Omg!! I want to be like this at 60! What a vibe aunty has." Another person said, "Please give me such grace!" A third person wrote, "This is so so goood "