Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3050928
HomeViral

Elderly woman from Rajasthan performs Ghoomar dance with utmost grace, viral video impresses internet

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

Elderly woman from Rajasthan performs Ghoomar dance with utmost grace, viral video impresses internet
Elderly woman from Rajasthan performs Ghoomar (Image credit: Instagram)

New Delhi: Wedding dance videos have a special way of captivating our attention, whether it's through the energetic performances of the bride and groom or unexpected displays that become viral sensations. Recently, a truly remarkable dance video has emerged, touching the hearts of viewers worldwide. This particular clip showcases an elderly lady from Rajasthan, adorned in traditional attire, as she performs the graceful and elegant dance form known as ghoomar. Her unwavering passion for dance and the sheer grace with which she performs is both inspiring and heartwarming.

 
cre_Trending
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajputari_Queen (@rajputari_queen)

The viral video, shared on Instagram by the user @rajputari_queen, has garnered significant attention and admiration. 

The captivating clip features an elderly grandmother adorned in exquisite Rajasthani attire, showcasing her dance skills at a joyous marriage function. Her performance exudes a remarkable combination of grace and enthusiasm, leaving a profound impact on anyone who witnesses it.

With every step and movement, the grandmother radiates a genuine passion for dance that transcends age and time. Her graceful and energetic grooves display a level of skill and artistry that is truly captivating. It is evident that her love for dance knows no bounds, as she immerses herself in the rhythm and joy of the moment.

The grandmother's dance embodies a spirit of celebration and happiness, effortlessly spreading joy to all those around her. Her elegant movements and infectious enthusiasm have the power to melt the hearts of onlookers, evoking a deep appreciation for the beauty of traditional dance and the ability to find pure joy in the act of expression.

The video quickly gained traction online, amassing thousands of views and leaving netizens in awe of the elderly woman's mesmerizing ghoomar performance. Viewers were deeply moved by her grace and talent, and they took to the comments section to express their admiration and appreciation.

One user wrote, "So beautiful, dadi sa," using the respectful term "dadi sa" to address the elderly woman. This comment reflects the viewer's admiration for her remarkable performance and acknowledges the beauty and elegance she exudes while dancing.

Another user expressed a desire to possess the same grace, commenting, "Please give me such grace." This statement highlights the viewer's admiration and aspiration to embody the same level of elegance and skill displayed by the elderly woman in the video.

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral
Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian Railways to launch 'Heritage Special' train based on steam engine theme: Ashwini Vaishnaw
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.