Elderly woman dives into Ganga River from bridge, Twitterati applauds her ‘courage’ in viral video

Twitter(@ashokbasoya)

Diving straight into the Ganga River is something many youngsters don’t even dare to do. However, hats off to this old granny who pulled off such a dangerous stunt that will surely make you lose your wits. Watch the jaw-dropping viral video of this elderly woman leaping into the river without any fear. The 24-second video clip shows the old woman, holding onto a rail, prepping herself before jumping into the holy waters of Ganga from a bridge. Soon after, she is seen springing into the river, without an ounce of fear.

After her courageous leap, the woman swam in there for a while before reaching the bank. The video has been shared and re-shared numerous times, garnering many likes and tweets.

Watch viral video here

Twitter flooded with reactions in awe of the elderly woman, praising her courage, leaving the netizens stunned. "That too without a fancy swimsuit! In villages, normally there is a water body, talab, nahar, river etc. and all the residents learn swimming naturally," wrote one Twitter user.

"Truly Courageous n inspirational" tweeted another user. "Dadi ji ko salam hai" commented a third Twitter user. "You are awesome Dadi Je" wrote a fourth Twiterrati. What are your opinions on this act of bravery?