In a heartfelt video, now widely being circulated online, an elderly woman is seen claiming that she saw Lord Krishna! Posted on Instagram by an user under the name Anusha Chauhan, the woman shares her experience and says that she had been worshipping her Kanhaji for nearly two years.

The woman, a native of Uttarakhand, shares, "I had been worshipping Kanhaji and offering him milk for nearly two years. One day, I got a little busy untying my goats from the rope. In my mind, I was worried a bit as I was late. 'He must be hungry', I was thinking".

"Soon, I rushed and as I put some milk in Kanhaji's mouth, he blinked a little", the woman added. Shocked, she thought that she might have been mistaken.

"Exactly three months later that incident, I went into jungle to cut grass. There, I found two idols of the deity, carrying a flute in his hands. 'I'm not gonna leave him', I thought to myself. I picked up the idols, went near the banks of the Ganga and bathed him", she further shared.

The woman further said that she has kept the idols in her home and worships them everyday.

The woman was seen in tears while sharing her experience. Interestingly, the video has been liked by actress Anushka Sharma and actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who played Shri Krishna in popular TV series "Mahabharata" on Star Plus, dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

Here's how netizens reacted

"The tears in her eyes says it all. What a pure soul she is", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "The way she spokes reminded me of my dadi".