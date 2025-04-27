According to the family, the elderly woman fell seriously ill while on her way to the temple for darshan, suffering from severe stomach cramps, nausea, and weakness.

In a deeply upsetting incident near the Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan, an elderly woman was reportedly charged Rs 805 for using a hotel's restroom for just six minutes during a medical emergency. The case has sparked outrage online after a family member shared the harrowing experience in a LinkedIn post, calling it "disheartening and shocking."

According to the family, the elderly woman fell seriously ill while on her way to the temple for darshan, suffering from severe stomach cramps, nausea, and weakness. In desperate need of a clean restroom, her family frantically searched the temple surroundings but found no proper facilities within a kilometre. The only available options were public bathing areas, which were unsuitable given her fragile condition.

Left with no choice, they approached a nearby hotel and pleaded for access to the restroom. Despite witnessing the woman's critical state, the hotel receptionist allegedly demanded a payment of Rs 800, refusing to show any compassion. The family, facing an urgent situation, reluctantly agreed to the exorbitant charge.

"While we were taking care of Maa, Papa desperately looked for a washroom, but there was nothing usable nearby," the family member wrote in the viral post. "We rushed to a hotel and begged at the reception. The receptionist looked at my mother’s condition and still said, 'Rs 800 to use the restroom.' We were in shock. No empathy. No hesitation."

Adding to the distress, when the family asked for a proper bill, the receptionist reportedly offered them a Rs 100 discount if they agreed not to ask for a formal receipt an illegal practice that further angered many readers.

The shocking incident has drawn widespread condemnation, especially given the spiritual importance of the Khatu Shyam Temple, which attracts thousands of pilgrims from across India. Social media users criticised the hotel staff’s lack of humanity and the exploitation of a vulnerable person during a time of urgent need.

