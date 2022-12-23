Elderly man dances to 'Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja' in viral video, netizens say 'super se bhi upar'

Screengrab

New Delhi: After a few slow years due to the pandemic, this year's wedding season has not only taken over the country in full force, but it has also taken over social media, with a new wedding video going viral every day. We have often heard that not worry about anything while you are dancing and this middle-aged man has taken it seriously. The now-viral clip was shared by a user named @rohit.vishwas on Instagram. In the video, a man wearing formal attire floored the audience with his epic moves on Bappi Lahiri's popular track Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja. Watch the clip here:

In the video, an elderly man, donning a formal attire, is seen grooving in what appears to be a wedding function on Bappi Lahiri's hit song 'Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja'. He is matching the steps to the music and looks very elegant doing so. Others in the video can be seen smiling and applauding the man's dancing skills. What an epic performance! don't you agree with us? "Jimmy jimmy aaja aaja", reads the video caption.

The video needless to mention went crazy viral on social media and has been viewed nearly 15,000 times. Netizens were overjoyed after witnessing the man's iconic dance. "Mauj kardi uncle," one user wrote. Another netizen applauded the man, writing, "Maja aa gaya." "Uncle g aapke saamne toh koi bhi fail hai..epic," an user said, pointing out how the man's dance performance was far superior to anything going on in the world right now.

Earlier also, a video of an elderly man grooving to Hardy Sandhu's hit song 'Titliaan Warga' went crazy viral on the internet leaving netizens in awe. Take a look here: