Elderly man tries his best to feed monkey, viral video will tug at your heartstrings

screengrab

New Delhi: We have the best video right here if you're seeking for something to make you grin. So, a video of a senior citizen making an effort to feed a monkey has gone popular online. In the end, he was able to do so with some assistance, and we are confident that his act of compassion will inspire you to be kind to others.

An Instagram user going by the name of Shivam Bapat posted the now-viral video. An elderly guy is seen in the short video throwing a piece of roti at a monkey. The monkey was on a balcony at a height while the man was standing on the street. The man attempted to toss the food twice or three times, but it missed the monkey each time.

The elderly man therefore requested assistance from someone who could throw it at the monkey's height. And at last, it was able to eat the roti.

The caption of the clip reads, "Kindness keeps the world afloat."

After being shared online, the video received over a million views. Instagram users appreciated the old man's compassion in the comments section.

One user wrote,"this is so heartwarming"

Another user said," We need more people like this in world"