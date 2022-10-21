Elderly man sells samosa in Mumbai local train, viral video inspires netizens

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Nowadays, the internet churns out clips that show people working hard to make a living while smiling brightly. The newest entry in the category, features an elderly man selling samosa on Mumbai's local train. The clip, which was shared on Instagram by user @phungkamry, is sure to inspire you.

In the clip, we can see an elderly man approaching passengers on the local train with a box of samosas and other food items. His bright smile has won the hearts of netizens online.

Ever since the video was shared, it has accumulated over 151k views, 10k likes and numerous of comments. Netizens were moved by the man's spirit, and many asked for his contact information in order to lend a helping hand. Others simply lauded him for daily efforts. On Instagram, one person notes, "Nothing just a man fulfilling his responsibilities " "Not all stories are fairytale ," another user adds. A third response shares, "Address area?? Kuch to hoga ....to help that guy."