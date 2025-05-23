As the couple bowed down to take his blessings, the camera captured a beautiful moment.

Thousands of photos and videos are shared on social media every day. If you are also active on online, you have probably seen all kinds of posts on your feed. Many of these posts are so interesting that they go viral in no time and become a topic of discussion among people.

In Indian weddings, when the bride and groom begin a new chapter of their lives, the blessings of the elders of the family are considered one of the most important traditions. Following this custom, family members usually come up on stage to bless the newlywed couple for a happy married life.

However, a wedding video is currently going viral on social media in which an elderly man has won hearts with his unique way of giving blessings.

The video shows an elderly man standing with the bride and groom on the wedding stage. As the couple bowed down to take his blessings, the camera captured a beautiful moment. While the couple remained bowed for a few seconds, the elderly man's reaction steals the spotlight as he begins dancing happily, waving currency notes in his hand. Many people have praised his funny style, calling it a 'Tahelka

This interesting video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on May 21 by user @naveenydv_post. "Tahalka Aashirwad,'' the caption read.

After it was posted, this video quickly went viral, garnering 400 likes and amusing comments from netizens.

One person wrote, "Chacha ji is the real DJ." Another commented, "Chacha ji is also dancing along with blessings."

