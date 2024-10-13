An elderly man's stunt on a moving train has gone viral, causing both amusement and concern.

A video is circulating on social media heart-stopping stunt performed by an elderly man. The clip shows him hanging from the handle of a moving train, eliciting a mix of amusement and concern among viewers. While such risky behavior is typically linked to younger individuals, the sight of an older man engaging in this act has caught many off guard.

Despite the evident risks involved, the video has sparked a wave of humorous comments online. One user joked, "And then people will say to sit with elders, learn something from them." Another humorously implied that the elderly man's stunt was the reason for the delays in launching bullet trains in India.

While the lightheartedness surrounding these videos is prevalent, it fails to acknowledge the significant dangers associated with such actions. This incident recalls the tragic case of Farhat Azam Sheikh, a teenager from Mumbai who gained notoriety for his perilous stunts on local trains. Sheikh, whose video of a skating stunt went viral, suffered the loss of both an arm and a leg on April 14 at Masjid railway station.

Sheikh later informed authorities that the viral video was recorded on March 7 at Sewri station and shared on social media to attract attention. Following the accident, a video released by Central Railway featured Sheikh, now an amputee, urging the public to refrain from such stunts and highlighting the associated dangers.

A case was registered by the Wadala unit of the RPF, which traced the youth to his home in Antop Hill in central Mumbai.

Meanwhile, authorities have emphasised that such actions are not only unlawful but also pose serious risks to life. They also added that these videos may provide temporary online engagement but it can cause permanent and devastating consequences.