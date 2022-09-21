Search icon
This video of elderly counting his money is heart-wrenching, leaves internet emotional

A video of a man counting his money is gaining people's attention on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 08:21 PM IST

Photo: Screengrab (Twitter/ @Gulzar_sahab)

Social media brings forward many aspects that we are unaware of. While some videos that float around social media are people celebrating their life, others leave us teary-eyed and heartbroken. 

One such heat-touching video started gaining people's attention where an elderly man is seen counting coins. The video was shared by a Twitter handle called Zindagi Gulzar Hai with the caption, "Din bhar ki Kamai" which means "Daily earning". 

 

 

The elderly man in the video is seen counting money, which is assumed to be his entire day's earnings. While the location of the video is unknow, the man is seen sitting by a river. 

The video has touched many people. A user wrote, "May Allah help such people and give sense to our politicians to come out of war mentality and focus on human development."  

Another user shared an emotional story as well. The user wrote, "Few days ago I was on an E-rickshaw in the morning, the man was this man’s age only. I gave him a Rs 20 note, he touched that on his forehead, kissed it. I got so emotional that I could barely talk. Normal things here but I’m a crybaby when it comes to such sights." 

A user showered respect to the man and tweeted, "Even it might be small but hard-earned money is far far better and sweeter than crores of money made by looting others. Respect for him, may the good Lord bless him abundantly." 

