Elderly man with utensil beautifully sings 'Jida Dil Tut Jaye', viral video captivates internet

What makes this performance truly remarkable is the man's unique accompaniment—a utensil used as a musical instrument to produce the background music. As he sings, he skillfully plays the utensil, creating a captivating and soulful rendition of the beloved song.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 31, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

New Delhi: Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan took to Twitter to share a captivating video that has since gone viral across social media platforms. The video features an elderly man passionately singing the classic Punjabi song "Jida Dil Tut Jaye," originally performed by the legendary Noor Jehan.

Kaswan's tweet showcasing the video garnered widespread attention, captivating viewers with the man's talent, dedication, and heartfelt performance. This heartwarming video serves as a testament to the power of music to transcend age and touch the hearts of people from all walks of life.

Watch the clip here:

“What a beautiful song. Simple yet elegant. If you understand Punjabi,”  reads the video caption.

The internet community wholeheartedly embraced the elderly man's voice and his heartfelt performance, expressing their admiration and appreciation for his talent.

One user expressed their delight, saying, "The melody and rhythm are pleasing. The elderly gentleman performs Punjabi folk music in a manner that is truly uplifting to the auditory senses."

Another user was captivated by the overall beauty of the performance, commenting, "Absolutely brilliant singing. The beauty of melody, lyrics, and the simple vessel being used as a perfect percussion instrument to play the rhythm. The story of heartbreak and love. Language is not a barrier. What a fantastic setting, besides the fields, carts in the background."

These comments exemplify the profound impact the elderly man's singing had on viewers, transcending language barriers and evoking emotions through his soulful rendition. The simplicity and authenticity of his performance, combined with the picturesque backdrop, struck a chord with internet users, creating a shared sense of admiration and enchantment.

