We've all heard the saying "it's never too late to chase your dreams". An elderly man from Gujarat, however, took this seriously and worked hard to achieve his goal. The hero of this narrative is Radha Krishna Choudhary, also known as Nanaji (Grandfather) from Gujarat.

He not only started a business at this age, but he also bought his first car after his startup was successful. Ayurvedic-related products were the focus of Radha Krishna Choudhary's first venture.

The video of Radha Krishna Choudhary with his car was posted on social media recently and it has already gone viral on the internet.

The official Instagram handle of his ayurvedic company shared a reel narrating his entire story. “We established Avimee Herbal and made it to the hearts of people around the world in less than 6 months. So what did it take to become an overnight success???" read the caption.

It further highlighted points such as: Vision & Mission, Belief, Hard work, and teamwork.

Watch the video here:



As he assisted his daughter with her hair loss, Radha Krishan Choudhary came up with the business concept. He conducted study on the effects of ayurvedic ingredients and the causes of hair loss in order to create a hair oil combination including more than 50 plants. And in this manner they established their own business, Avimee Herbal.

Since being posted, the video has received more than 1.2 million likes and several comments. “Wow congratulations Sir. You are inspiring so many people,” commented an Instagram user. “Immense respect towards you Nanaji and Naniji, you are just so amazing,” wrote another. “One can turn their life around till they are alive. You did it!” shared another individual.

This is a story that leaves us with a smile, and a lot of belief to do what feels right.