Love is one of the most precious things you can have in life. Lucky are those who find their soulmates and end up together with them. However, sometimes, destiny is bent on making different plans for some. In a heartfelt video, an elderly fruit seller is seen recounting his old love and sharing his feelings for her.

Shared on Instagram, a young girl asks the man about his love life. To which, he gets seemingly emotional and responds, "10 saal baad bhi main usse yaad karta hoon. Mohabbat hai meri, pyaar hai" (Even after ten years, I recall her. She is my love). The now-viral clip has been shared on Instagram by an user under the name 'soulshine' and it's just melting hearts all over the internet. The video begins with the fruit seller, standing alongside his cart, getting nostalgic about his love. The girl asks him when was the last time he cried his heart out, to which, he says, "Jab mohabbat hui thi" (When I fell in love).

Sharing details, he continues, "10 saal ho gaye. Uski bhi shaadi ho gayi, humari bhi shaadi ho gayi" (It's been 10 years. She got married and so did I). "Humare gharwalon ne humari shaadi kar di. Hum alag ho gaye. Taklif hui thi, dukh huaa tha" (Our families got us married. We had to part ways. It hurt us), shares the fruit seller.

Surprised, the girl asks him how he still remembers his 10-year-old love. "Jis se prem karoge, woh yaad toh rahega na?" (If you love someone, you will remember them. Won't you?), he says. Further, the fruit seller smiles and says, "Aadmi kitna bhi budha ho jaaye. Apni pehli mohabbat kabhi nahi bhoolta" (No matter how much old a man gets, he never forgets his first love), leaving netizens in tears!

Watch

"Men in Love. There’s something profoundly beautiful about love, no matter how hard we try to forget, it lingers. I once heard that a man never truly forgets his first love.Today, I’ve seen it for myself.His love wasn’t just a memory, it was a feeling that refused to fade. Unspoken, unwavering, unforgettable.That’s the kind of love only a man, deeply in love, carries in his heart forever", the video was captioned.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Men in love", an user wrote.

Anothe user commented, "Tears behind that smiling face".

A third joined, "True love".