Elderly couple soulfully lip-syncs to Lata Mangeshkar's 'Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi', viral video melts hearts

screengrab

New Delhi: A video that has gone viral on social media features an elderly couple lip-syncing to yesteryear's song Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi. The video was posted on Instagram four days ago and it has over 1.1 million views. The elderly woman, identified as Nanda Chauhan shared the clip on her official Instagram handle in which she and her husband can be seen perfectly lip-syncing to this evergreen song by Lata Mangeshkar.

In the video, Nanda dressed in a salwar suit can be seen lip-syncing to the song Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi. The song is from the film Kranti and it is picturised on Manoj Kumar and Hema Malini. The couple is all smiles as they lip-syncs to the song. The couple has left netizens awestruck with their adorable facial expressions.

Meanwhile, no surprise there that the adorable clip of the couple has gone viral on social media. The internet absolutely loved the video and flooded the comment section with their heartfelt reactions. This is what netizens had to say about the video:



“Aap dono ko sath dekhr acha lgra. Ek pyar ki vibes or uncle p song suit kar ra ” wrote an Instagram user. “Aap dono ki pyar ke age ye gana kuchh v nehin. God bless u !,” expressed another. “Ek dusre ka sath ho to sab paar ho jata hai,” commented a third. “Super ji ye hi. Umar hoti hai sacce pyar ki ji ” posted a fourth.

Nanda Chauhan has several videos of herself dancing to popular Bollywood songs on Instagram. She has 12.3k followers on the gram. Take a look at some of the clips here: