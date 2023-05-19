Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Elderly couple soulfully lip-syncs to Lata Mangeshkar's 'Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi', viral video melts hearts

The elderly woman, identified as Nanda Chauhan shared the clip on her official Instagram handle in which she and her husband can be seen perfectly lip-syncing to this evergreen song by Lata Mangeshkar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 04:04 PM IST

Elderly couple soulfully lip-syncs to Lata Mangeshkar's 'Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi', viral video melts hearts
screengrab

New Delhi: A video that has gone viral on social media features an elderly couple lip-syncing to yesteryear's song Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi. The video was posted on Instagram four days ago and it has over 1.1 million views. The elderly woman, identified as Nanda Chauhan shared the clip on her official Instagram handle in which she and her husband can be seen perfectly lip-syncing to this evergreen song by Lata Mangeshkar.

In the video, Nanda dressed in a salwar suit can be seen lip-syncing to the song Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi. The song is from the film Kranti and it is picturised on Manoj Kumar and Hema Malini. The couple is all smiles as they  lip-syncs to the song. The couple  has left netizens awestruck with their adorable facial expressions. 

Meanwhile, no surprise there that the adorable clip of the couple has gone viral on social media. The internet absolutely loved the video and flooded the comment section with their heartfelt reactions. This is what netizens had to say about the video:


“Aap dono ko sath dekhr acha lgra. Ek pyar ki vibes or uncle p song suit kar ra ” wrote an Instagram user. “Aap dono ki pyar ke age ye gana kuchh v nehin. God bless u !,” expressed another. “Ek dusre ka sath ho to sab paar ho jata hai,” commented a third. “Super ji ye hi. Umar hoti hai sacce pyar ki ji ” posted a fourth.

 Nanda Chauhan has several videos of herself dancing to popular Bollywood songs on Instagram. She has 12.3k followers on the gram. Take a look at some of the clips here:

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Step inside Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun's luxurious Mumbai home: Pond, lush garden, glass bridge
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli scores sensational 100 against SRH: Twitter celebrates IPL century as 4-year wait ends
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.