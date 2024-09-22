Twitter
Elderly couple’s lip-sync video to Shah Rukh-Aishwarya's hit 'Bairi Piya' captivates hearts, WATCH

A heartwarming video of an elderly couple lip-syncing to a Bollywood song has gone viral.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 09:35 AM IST

Elderly couple’s lip-sync video to Shah Rukh-Aishwarya's hit 'Bairi Piya' captivates hearts, WATCH
Viral clip of elderly duo lip-syncing 'Bairi Piya' goes viral
In a time when social media is filled with trending challenges and viral videos, a simple yet heartwarming clip of an elderly couple has taken the internet by storm. This touching video, which features the couple lip-syncing to a popular Bollywood song, showcases the beauty of love and companionship. If you believe in the magic of soulmates, this clip is sure to make your heart smile.

The video was shared on Instagram by the account ‘Safarnama’ and features the couple delightfully lip-syncing to "Bairi Piya," a well-loved song from the classic film Devdas, which stars Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan. The song, beautifully sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Udit Narayan, is famous for its emotional lyrics and romantic melody, making it a fitting choice for the couple to express their deep feelings for one another.

 

 

What truly stands out in this video is the couple's undeniable chemistry and their charming expressions. Their movements sync perfectly with the song's enchanting lyrics, showcasing the strong bond they share. Viewers can see decades of love and care reflected in their playful gestures and tender looks. It’s a heartwarming display that captures the essence of a lifelong partnership, leaving audiences both enchanted and inspired.

Heartwarming reactions from the internet

Since its upload, the video has become a massive hit, racking up over nine lakh views on Instagram. The couple's joyful lip-syncing is not the only thing that has caught the attention of viewers; it's their genuine expressions of affection that have truly melted hearts across the platform.

As the video circulated on social media, users flooded the comments with their touching responses. One user remarked, “This is what true love looks like,” while another added, “So much grace and love in one frame. They are adorable!” Many viewers praised the couple's warmth, with one stating, “Their love is so evident; it’s absolutely heartwarming to watch.” The sweetness of their expressions has sparked widespread admiration, with comments like, “I can’t stop smiling! They are the definition of couple goals.” Others shared sentiments of hope, saying, “I hope we all find this kind of love one day,” while another simply said, “This just made my day!”

In a world often filled with negativity, this delightful video reminds us of the beauty of love, showcasing how it can flourish, even in the simplest of moments.

 

