Elderly couple's enchanting Rim Jhim Ghire Sawan recreation in Mumbai rains steals internet's heart

screengrab

New Delhi: Irrespective of whether you identify as a millennial or a member of Generation Z, it's hard to deny the purity of love in bygone days. While it may seem absurd to expect a return to the era of letters and shy phone calls in our fast-paced, technologically advanced society, we can still catch a glimpse of that old-school romance.

This is justifiably going viral. An elderly couple re-enact the popular song 'Rimjhim gire sawan' at the very same locations in Mumbai as in the original film. I applaud them. They’re telling us that if you unleash your imagination, you can make life as beautiful as you want it… pic.twitter.com/wO7iJ3da3m July 2, 2023

A heartwarming video featuring an elderly couple's remarkable recreation of the song "Rim Jhim Ghire Sawan" has been making waves on the internet. The clip was even shared by Anand Mahindra. In the video, the couple meticulously recreates each scene of the song amidst the backdrop of Mumbai's rain-soaked streets.

"This is justifiably going viral. An elderly couple re-enact the popular song 'Rimjhim gire sawan' at the very same locations in Mumbai as in the original film. I applaud them. They’re telling us that if you unleash your imagination, you can make life as beautiful as you want it to be!" read Mahindra's caption.

The power of their performance lies not only in their dance but also in the emotions they convey. "Rimjhim Gire Saawan" holds a special place in the hearts of many, and the couple's rendition of the song has touched people from all walks of life. The video has garnered widespread acclaim and admiration, with comments pouring in from around the world.

Since being shared on July 2, the video has gone viral, capturing the hearts of social media users. Here's how people reacted to this enchanting dance video:

A Twitter user expressed their gratitude, saying, "Thank you so much @anandmahindra ji for sharing this video. The show must go on, and age is not a barrier." Another person shared their personal connection, stating, "Beautiful! You reminded me of my maternal and paternal grandparents. I miss them!" A third individual exclaimed, "Wow! Amazing! Life is beautiful, Mumbai Meri Jaan."