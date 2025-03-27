Roughly 64 years ago, in 1961, when Mrunu's family had refused to accept her relationship with the love of her life, she took a courageous step, leaving behind a note with a friend. "I am not coming back." And their journey together started!

An elderly couple from Gujarat, who had eloped more than 60 years ago, finally got married in a dreamy wedding affair. Pictures and videos of the wedding have gone viral on social media and are melting countless hearts.

Harshad and Mrunu's family, including their children and grandchildren, planned the grand wedding for the couple, who were forced to elope because of their different religious backgrounds.

"Harsh and Mrunu were childhood sweethearts coming from different religions. Their family was against their marriage as love marriages were not widely accepted back in the 1960s. They ran away, got married and built a life together. Today, their own family, their grand children, children got them married in a beautiful ceremony something that Mrunu and Harshad always hoped for," read a caption by the Instagram handle The Culture Gully, which shared a video of the wedding celebrations.

The heartwarming video has received more than 5,30,000 likes.

Many social media users also showered love on the couple through their reactions and comments.

"Too cute! They faced opposition even though one was Jain and the other Brahmin—makes you realize how much courage inter-caste marriages still require. Hopefully, people become less conservative and let consenting adults love whomever they want. It shouldn't be a radical or offensive idea, yet somehow, it still is. Happy to see they stuck it out despite their family's opposition," one user commented.

"Come, babe let's get married again, all the people who were opposing are dead now," another joked.

"I have a very big smile on my face watching this video. There is hope for everyone in love. Nothing is stronger than love," wrote another user.