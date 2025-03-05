In the video of viral dance, the elder couple can be seen dancing with apt expressions and body language with a glee on their face to the famous Hindi film song.

In the video of viral dance, the elder couple can be seen dancing with apt expressions and body language with a glee on their face to the famous Hindi film song. (Image credit:@theanchoraayushi/Instagram)

Many dance videos go viral on the internet. One such viral dance video is of an elderly couple on an old Hindi film song. The video amazed everyone who expressed joy watching the old couple make some groovy moves.

The elderly couple can be seen dancing to Main Kya Karoon Ram Mujhe Buddha Mil Gaya, from the 1964 Hindi film Sangam featuring veteran actress Vyjayanthimala and late actor Raj Kapoor. The video of the elderly couple dancing to the Hindi film song went viral.

The viral dance video of old couple

In the video of viral dance, the elder couple can be seen dancing with apt expressions and body language with a glee on their face to the famous Hindi film song. The elder woman is seen taking a full round which impressed the audience who continued to feel glad and applauded the performance.

The video captured the couple's joyful performance on stage, clad in traditional outfits, as they danced to a timeless Bollywood hit. Their beaming smiles and graceful movements added to the magic of the moment, while their family's enthusiastic cheers filled the background.

The video was shared by Aayushi on Instagram which has garnered over four million views so far. The dance video was captioned, “Break up? No! I want to experience this with you.”

Those minutes of fun and enjoyment left social media users in awe, with some of the Instagram users calling it the ultimate goal of a relationship.

A user after being impressed by the elderly couple dance reacted and said, “Relationship goalsssss bhaisahab.” Another user admired the old couple dance and commented, “Pasandida mard ke saath yahi tak ka safar chahiye (Wishing to experience such love).” A user, referencing the words ‘Buddha’ in the song joked, “My Buddha? apka intejar h”. Others reacted to the videos with hearts, laughing and other adorable emojis and called the performance “very sweet”, “awesome” and “cute”.