Elderly couple attempts to click selfie inside metro, viral video leaves internet teary-eyed

Screengrab

New Delhi: If you're a frequent social media user, you've probably seen such videos that can instantly make you smile - and some of them may even melt your heart. If you haven't watched them, let this video show you the way. Now an absolutely heart-warming video of an elderly couple struggling to take a selfie inside the metro has surfaced on the internet and will definitely make you grin ear-to-ear. The video was posted on Instagram by a photograppher, Kalpak, and has been frequently shared ever since being made available online.

In the video, the couple tries but fails to take a picture. The woman assures her husband that they will be able to take a good photo. The man tries again and again, but to no avail. They stand up and take their perfect picture a few minutes later, just before they arrive at their destination. The footage was shot in Kolkata. "Wait for the good picture ,Life just gets a little better with the right person , isn't it?" reads the video caption.

The internet, unsurprisingly, loves the video, which has already received nearly 600,000 likes. Netizens filled the comment section with heart-warming comments.

“These two people are both doctors. The lady is my school friend….. a very close friend who I Jane been friends with for over 40 years….. thanks for capturing this!!!!,” wrote an Instagram user. “t's showing the true meaning of love. Nowadays it's hard to find love and if you want to find then don't try to find in outside..see the inside. Nowadays mostly people involving in affairs but they also want love but unfortunately at the end of the time they'll not find and regret.. i am so glad to see this video . Mr admin lots of love from my heart for you,” said another. “Why did this bring me tears now” expressed a third.