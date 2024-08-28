'Ek aisa best friend...': Video of little girl cheering her friend while dancing captivates social media, WATCH

A viral video of a little girl helping her friend and cheering her up has gone viral on social media.

Nothing beats the joy of watching little children dance their hearts out with pure innocence and boundless energy. Watching a kid laughing or giggling will make you forget all your sorrows and miseries.

A viral video of a little girl helping her nervous friend and cheering her up while dancing is winning hearts all over the internet.

An Instagram user, under the name _suniidhi, has shared the video. The heartwarming video begins with a little girl, who was off the stage, dancing and matching steps with her friend, who was performing on the stage on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

As the video progressed, the crowd was heard clapping and lauding the little kid for her beautiful performance.

Sharing the video, the user wrote, "Ek aisa best friend toh mujhe bhi chahiye" (I also want a best friend like her).

She further captioned the video, “I just saw this sweet girl in the Pooja, helping her friend with dancing because her friend was super nervous. She was dancing right there with her, showing all the steps so her friend could do her best. She was being the best little cheerleader! I wish I had a friend as amazing as her.”

The viral video has caught everyone's attention and gained over two million likes.

A user commented, "Also when some aunties started watching her instead, she asked them to watch her friend and not her. This is so sweet".

"Best video I saw on the internet today", another user wrote.

A third commented, "Times when there were friendships with no jealousy, hatred or competition. Just pure bonds full of love".