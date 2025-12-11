Eggoz under fire over cancer causing substance, know what health expert says

Exclusive | Tisca Chopra on marking directorial debut with Saali Mohabbat, fear of getting stereotyped after Taare Zameen Par, admits having lack of work due to...
VIRAL
The internet is flooded with posts about cancer-causing eggs, following a report published on a YouTube channel. Eggoz Nutrition, a renowned high-quality egg brand, has landed in a major controversy after allegations by a YouTuber that its eggs are cancer-causing. However, the brand quickly clarified on social media that its eggs are safe to eat.
The report claims that samples of eggs produced by Eggoz were found to be positive for AOZ, a metabolite of the prohibited antibiotic Nitrofuran.
According to Trustified, finding 0.73 parts per billion—was minute, which was enough to question the "100% Antibiotic Free" promise the brand is famous for.
For consumers who pay a premium price to avoid the hidden risks of industrial farming, the allegation that these eggs had traces of a banned, possibly cancer-causing substance felt like a betrayal.
Amid the claims, medical experts stepped in to offer some perspective.
Dr Manan Vora, an orthopaedic surgeon and content creator, has responded to the viral claims in his recent Instagram video post. He admitted that the findings were shocking for a reputed brand that promises high purity, and that it contained nitrofuran and nitroimidazole, which are banned drugs. But he also clarified that there was no need for immediate panic.
In the video, he explained that these substances were considered genotoxic, which can affect the DNA and can even make you cancerous.
He said, “Eggs will cause cancer, you will find this everywhere in your timeline today. I am going to tell you what the truth is. It is a brand known as Ego Nutrition GI. I consume these eggs also; so I am not only shocked. This is appalling because it harbors some prohibited substances that were detected by an independent YouTube channel known as Trustified. When these eggs were tested, two of the prohibited substances that are nitrofuran and nitroimidazole showed up in the report. Why then are they prohibited since they are known to be genotoxic? It is because they can change your DNA and can even make you cancerous.''
Vora has raised a finger on the national regulatory body, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
On December 9, the company broke its silence to address the allegations directly. They said that their product remains safe and technically compliant with Indian regulations, which allow for a tiny margin of residue to account for unavoidable environmental factors like contaminated groundwater.
In a statement, issued by the brand, it said "We take every care to maintain quality and safety at our farms and across the entire value chain which includes ensuring zero anti-biotic usage. Our process also includes sourcing best quality feed, to storage, transport and delivery, which is in line with established food safety practices. As an added measure to provide further reassurance to our consumers and other stakeholders, we have initiated additional testing through an independent NABL-accredited laboratory," it added.
