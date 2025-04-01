British singer Ed Sheeran posted a video from his Mathematics ( –=÷x) Tour in India this year which shows him sitting beside an auto driver and both of whom grooving to Sheeran’s upcoming song Azizam. The video has impressed netizens who expressed desire to be with the singer.

Ed Sheeran seen having fun with Indian auto driver

The auto driver’s great moves vibing to the tunes impresses Ed Sheeran who joins him in a thrilling jamming session. An impressed Sheeran says, “I think he likes it. Let's go.” He then smiles seeing the immersed auto driver and starts singing the lyrics along. Syncronising with the driver, Ed asks him for his moves, says, “Give me the moves, man.”

Ed Sheeran reminisces his last trip to India and the fun moments he experienced. In the video he shared, Ed visibly looks impressed with the driver, Rakesh’s, vibes while encouraging his moves. “When I was touring India I played Azizam to my taxi driver who was taking me around the city. He was a whole vibe, big up Rakesh,” he captioned the post. The video leaves his fans and netizens alike entertained who have not stopped talking about Rakesh and fantasised he was them.

Social media reacts to Ed Sheeran’s viral post

The post went massively viral with netizens sharing their desires of being in the place of Rakesh, the auto driver. One of them said, “Wish we were Rakesh so we didn't have to wait till Friday!”. Another praised him for his moves, “Rakesh got the moves!!!” “bro got himself a personal concert,” wrote another. Praising Rakesh’s vibe, a netizen wrote, “Everyone is gonna move like Rakesh once this is out.” Some users even expressed they were jelous of the driver and wrote, ““I’m jealous of an Indian cab driver” are words I never thought I’d say… yet here we are.”

American singer and songwriter Nicole Scherzinger also liked the viral video and posted hearts to express her delight.

Driver reminds netizens of Rajamouli

However, while everybody was praising the driver for his musical moves, some of the users found Rakesh looking similar to Indian director SS Rajamouli. One user wrote, “Who thought Rajamouli??” to which a user replied, “I did.”

Azizam meaning

Ed Sheeran's new song 'Azizam', part of his 2025 album, is a highly-anticipated song which is set to be released on April 4th. While Sheeran’s fan were eagerly awaiting the launch of the song, they got an idea of how much fun the song would be. Azizam is a Persian word meaning ‘my dear’ or ‘my beloved’. Ed Sheeran allegedly uses the phrase as a loving nickname to affectionately refer to his wife, Cherry Seaborn.